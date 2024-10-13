Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $317.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $318.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

