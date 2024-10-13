FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.81% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $69,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 23.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 106.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.