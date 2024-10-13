iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 721,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after buying an additional 28,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 189,430 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

