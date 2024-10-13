First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 132.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,142 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after buying an additional 1,263,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,703,000 after purchasing an additional 550,017 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,479 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,052.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 449,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 427,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.11 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

