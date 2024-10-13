Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.