Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at $112,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after buying an additional 57,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period.

SLYV stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

