Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 93.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,887 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 77,672 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 2,672.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $567,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UMAY opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

