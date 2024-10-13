Cwm LLC Purchases 6,671 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MMM opened at $134.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $140.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

