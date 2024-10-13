Cwm LLC Sells 921 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,861,000 after buying an additional 169,627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after acquiring an additional 228,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $174.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.13 and its 200 day moving average is $203.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

