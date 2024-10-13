Cwm LLC Raises Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 916,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,225,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

