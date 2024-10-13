Cwm LLC Sells 8,077 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.