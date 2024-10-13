Cwm LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

