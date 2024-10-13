Cwm LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.