Cwm LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,243 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS DJUL opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

