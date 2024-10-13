Mather Group LLC. Sells 6,437 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

