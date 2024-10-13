Mather Group LLC. Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PRU opened at $123.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.15. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

