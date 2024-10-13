Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

