Mather Group LLC. Sells 41 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,217 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.2% during the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 332,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,988,000 after buying an additional 48,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 206,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after buying an additional 48,209 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 123.9% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,085,000 after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $11,708,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RBC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $145,367.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,227,932. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $831,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,607.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $145,367.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,227,932. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RBC stock opened at $280.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.93. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $309.01.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

