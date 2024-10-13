Mather Group LLC. Sells 64 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.71.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 4.4 %

RRX stock opened at $171.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.06. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,561.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.