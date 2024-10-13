Mather Group LLC. Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $177,439,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $29,537,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,839,000 after purchasing an additional 398,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

TSN stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -3,266.67%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

