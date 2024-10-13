Mather Group LLC. Sells 36,502 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,502 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

