Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,597 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,643,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 186.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,486,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after acquiring an additional 966,924 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

