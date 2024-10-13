American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,295 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,197,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 377,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,578,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,050,000 after buying an additional 179,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NYSE AMH opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

