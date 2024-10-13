Czech National Bank Has $2.83 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,611,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $170.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average is $168.23. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.