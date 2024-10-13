Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Envista were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,534,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 11,202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,880 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,412,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,038,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,993 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,115,000 after buying an additional 1,795,258 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVST opened at $18.13 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

