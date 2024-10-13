Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,500 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 83.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W raised PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $41.81.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

