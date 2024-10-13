Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $746,000 Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 5.3 %

BROS opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 466,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,496. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 466,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,938,496. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

