Czech National Bank Increases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 156.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

