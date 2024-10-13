Unique Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,828,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,522,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 70,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 32,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $163.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

