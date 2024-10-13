Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,008,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IPKW opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

