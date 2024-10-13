SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,135,056 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 587.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,690,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135,056 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,772,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,193,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,949,000 after acquiring an additional 74,225 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 22,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.6% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

