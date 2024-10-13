Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.