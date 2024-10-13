Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.51.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

