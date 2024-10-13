Brookstone Capital Management Sells 111 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 15,061.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,560 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $167.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $167.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,513. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

