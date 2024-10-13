iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 83,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $109.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

