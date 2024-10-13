Brookstone Capital Management Invests $689,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 37.66% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Up 6.0 %

BTC opened at $5.61 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70.

