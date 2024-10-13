Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 759.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 220.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 101,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

