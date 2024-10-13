Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTHI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

