Brookstone Capital Management Has $712,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,991,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 496,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

