Brookstone Capital Management Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

