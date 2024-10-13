Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $286.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.79.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.