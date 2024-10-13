Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 122,314 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 394,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

