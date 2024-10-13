Brookstone Capital Management Has $750,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,584 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after buying an additional 2,325,672 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after buying an additional 191,636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,314,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 46,127 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.