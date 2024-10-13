Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,641,000 after acquiring an additional 190,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,247,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,607,000 after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Elevance Health by 34.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after buying an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,301,000 after buying an additional 275,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.07.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $501.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $531.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.09. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.99 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

