Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $750,000 Investment in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 690.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FICS opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

