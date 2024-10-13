Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 195.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 201.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 43.6% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $1,187,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 200.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NJUL stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

