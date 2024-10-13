Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,496,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,792,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after acquiring an additional 112,655 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

