Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,744 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $84.35 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.