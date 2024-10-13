Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 14,546 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 394.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after buying an additional 4,138,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,656,000 after purchasing an additional 687,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,049,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

