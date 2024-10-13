Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 334 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $264.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.15 and a 200 day moving average of $238.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

