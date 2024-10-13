Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 394 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

